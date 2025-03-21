Everett diner damaged in hit-and-run crash

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are searching for a driver who crashed into a diner, causing significant damage, before driving off on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the Totem Diner on Rucker Avenue.

Owner Steve Jermyn told KIRO 7 there were thousands of dollars worth of damages to their dining area after the car backed into the side of the diner.

Fortunately, the diner was closed at the time of the crash.

Totem Diner says they’ll be closed Thursday and Friday for repairs.

