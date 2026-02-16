Everett cracks down on unpermitted food vendors, unanimously approved new ordinance

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Everett City Council unanimously approved an ordinance on Wednesday to add criminal penalties for food stand vendors operating without city and county permits.

Officials have said they are looking for ways to block the spread of unpermitted food stands in the city, which can increase the risk of foodborne illnesses, according to The Everett Herald.

The new ordinance would make it a misdemeanor to operate a food stand without a city business license and a permit from the Snohomish County Health Department. Police will also be able to confiscate any equipment used to operate the food stand without a proper permit.

Everett’s permitted vendors frustrated by unlicensed competition

Local business owners, legally operating with proper permits, have expressed their displeasure with the unpermitted food stands, noting that they can offer lower prices because they aren’t paying rent or permitting fees.

Applying for a permit to operate a mobile food truck requires a $1,100 review fee and an annual permit fee of $500 to $1,025. In order to be approved for a food permit, the stand must pass several requirements, including proper refrigeration and handwashing stations.

Unpermitted food stand operators could face up to 90 days in jail and a potential $1,000 fine. Employers can also face 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine, according to The Everett Herald.

Complaints of unpermitted food stands in Snohomish County have sharply increased from 16 complaints in 2022 to 203 in 2025. Last year, several people reported foodborne illnesses caused by the unpermitted food stands.

City officials and the health department have both said that closing unpermitted food stands is a difficult process. Once a health official issues a cease-and-desist letter to a food vendor, they often relocate and open in a different location.

Additionally, council members have noted that many of the employees at these stands could be victims of human trafficking or are being exploited by unfair labor practices.

Council member Paula Rhyne previously stated her concerns about the ordinance allowing police to fine or arrest employees at the stands, who could be victims of separate crimes.

“I think we’re concerned about those frontline food stand workers that are being taken advantage of, but also the need to have consistent enforcement,” council member Scott Bader said, according to The Everett Herald.

On Wednesday, Lacey Offut, an attorney with the city, said that law enforcement would undergo training for officers, allowing them to identify the potential of human trafficking at these sites and also direct offenders toward obtaining proper licenses.

“We don’t yet have written guidelines, but of course we’ve got prosecutorial discretion, which we always exercise in accordance with common sense and the intent of the law,” Everett City Attorney David Hall said.

Several exemptions are listed in the ordinance, which would not apply to similar lemonade stands, nonprofits, or farmers. City officials intend to target mobile unpermitted food operations specifically.

The ordinance was also amended on Wednesday to remove other listed exemptions that were deemed irrelevant, including newspaper carriers and campaign workers.

