Everett burglary suspects end up in hospital after getaway goes awry

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Two burglary suspects in Everett needed help from medics after their getaway didn’t go quite as planned.

EVERETT, Wash. — Two burglary suspects in Everett needed help from medics after their getaway didn’t go quite as planned.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the two men ran from police after a burglary.

Everett firefighters were called to the 2100 block of West Casino Road after one man jumped into a nearby pond and tried to swim away but eventually waded in the water for a while before finding a tree branch to sit on, the Everett Fire Department said.

A rescue swimmer in a kayak brought the man to shore as the effects of possible hypothermia began to set in.

The second man was treated for a possible head injury after falling.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital for continued treatment.

The Everett Police Department is investigating the burglary.

