Everett 10-year-old saves family from fire after smoke alarms don’t go off

EVERETT, Wash. — The front porch of an Everett home caught on fire just after midnight on Sunday, according to a news release from the Everett Police Department. A 10-year-old discovered the fire and told the parents. All six family members were able to self-evacuate,

The fire was in the 2300 block of Walnut Street. Everett Fire said several neighbors called 911 to report smoke and flames on the porch.

“Engine 2 arrived at the scene just minutes after receiving the dispatch,” said Everett Fire. “Upon arrival, they found a medium-sized two-story house with a fire on the front porch, quickly spreading to the siding of both the first and second stories.”

Firefighters established a strategy to contain the flames. Other crews checked to see if the fire went up to the attic and the rest of the home.

Engine 2 extinguished the fire before it could spread further into the house. The fire was contained to the front porch with some going past the front door, causing an inside wall to catch fire.

Everett Fire’s initial investigation showed the fire alarms didn’t go off.

The Red Cross helped the two adults and four children displaced by the fire. No one was injured.

The Everett Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

“Smoke alarms are a vital part of a home fire escape plan,” said Everett Fire. “When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast. Working smoke alarms can provide an early warning of a fire, allowing you to evacuate quickly and save lives.”

For more information on smoke alarms and escape plans visit the National Fire Protection Association.

