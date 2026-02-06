Even as national growth slows, WA’s population hits record 8 million

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

As one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S. in terms of population size, Washington surpassed 8 million residents for the first time in history last year.

From July 2024 to July 2025, Washington nearly doubled the national average’s population increase of 0.5%, with an increase of roughly 73,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Nationwide, Washington was listed No. 7 for its percentage of population growth, which was 0.9%. Notably, Idaho was the second-highest state for population growth, with a 1.4% increase.

U.S. population growth rate dips after record year

The latest census data revealed the slowest population growth for the U.S. since before the COVID-19 pandemic, when the population grew by a historical low of 0.2% in 2021.

“The slowdown in U.S. population growth is largely due to a historic decline in net international migration, which dropped from 2.7 million to 1.3 million in the period from July 2024 through June 2025,” said Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for Estimates and Projections at the Census Bureau. “With births and deaths remaining relatively stable compared to the prior year, the sharp decline in net international migration is the main reason for the slower growth rate we see today.”

Despite the recent slow growth, the U.S. had the fastest annual population growth rate since 2006, adding 3.2 million people in 2024, representing a 1% increase.

The US Census Bureau noted that all but five U.S. states increased their population in the new census. The states that saw declines included California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Vermont, and West Virginia.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group