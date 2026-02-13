Evacuations, shelter-in-place underway for hazmat situation at building in South Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department is asking people to either evacuate or shelter in place at a building on 33rd Avenue South in Rainier Valley.

The department is responding to a hazmat situation at Columbia Gardens, which is a community for those who are 55 years old and above.

KIRO 7 News has a crew heading to the area.

The department has not shared specifics about the hazmat situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group