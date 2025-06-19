Evacuations ordered as Colockum brush fire near Ellensburg spreads to 20 acres

A fast-growing brush fire near Trail Creek Road off Colockum Road has triggered evacuations in rural Kittitas County, according to Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire, which is estimated at over 20 acres, is burning through heavy brush, grass, and timber.

Firefighters from KVFR and the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are working together to contain the flames, with air resources supporting ground crews.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for all residences on Colockum Road north of the 9000 block.

A Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation alert has been issued for properties south of the 9000 block to Trail Creek.

Officials have not reported any damage to structures, but the fire’s location in rugged terrain and its potential for rapid growth prompted the urgent evacuation orders.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews continue to monitor conditions closely, and residents in the area are urged to follow official guidance and prepare to leave if conditions worsen.

