Pilot program will bring Sunday water taxi service to Vashon Island

King County Metro is launching a pilot program that will bring Sunday Water Taxi service to Vashon Island.

This would mean the island would be accessible seven days a week.

The first Sunday sailing departs Pier 50 in downtown Seattle on April 12.

According to King County Metro, there will be morning, afternoon, and early evening crossings to the Vashon Ferry Terminal into early fall.

Water Taxi schedule – Vashon Island route Monday-Friday

5:30 a.m.

6:10 a.m.

6:38 a.m.

7:10 a.m.

7:40 a.m.

8:15 a.m.

8:50 a.m.

9:25 a.m.

11:25 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

12:45 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

3:00 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

4:58 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

5:58 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

6:58 p.m.

Friday only: 7:30 p.m. and 7:58 p.m.

Water Taxi schedule – Vashon Island route Saturday and Sunday

9:55 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

12:45 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

3:20 p.m.

3:55 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

5:10 p.m.

5:50 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

7:05 p.m.

Funds will allow the late Friday and weekend service to run through October 9, 2026.

This increased service comes when the change in the weather means more riders traveling to Vashon and Vashon residents taking advantage for work and shopping as well as events along the waterfront.

Water taxi fares to and from Vashon are $7 each way for adults ($6 with an ORCA card). Passengers 18 and under ride free. Reduced fares are available for people with disabilities, people with lower incomes, and seniors.

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