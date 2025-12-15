Evacuation orders lifted for Ebey Island in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Emergency Management (DEM) says the evacuation order for Ebey Island has been lifted.

The order was lifted on Saturday after flood waters had receded enough for the area along the lower Snohomish River.

Residents were allowed to return once the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office believed it was safe.

Residents are asked to take photographs of their damaged property as they begin to clean up.

DEM is asking that residents returning to the area not go around closed road signs for their safety.

Many of these areas still have high waters on the roadways.

DEM says that more information about flood cleanup in Snohomish County can be found here.

