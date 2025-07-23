ESPN: Russell Wilson starting QB for Giants this season

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Training camp has started for several NFL teams, and a former Seahawk is primed to be the starting quarterback on the east coast.

Jaxon Dart may have been a first-round draft pick for the New York Giants, but it’s looking like Russell Wilson be the clear-cut starting QB for the Big Blue.

“These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is our starter,” coach Brian Daboll said of the veteran quarterback.

There’s little direction to go but up for the Giants, who tied for the worst record in the NFL last season at 3-14. That is one reason fourth-year general manager Joe Schoen turned over the quarterback part of the roster almost completely — with local cult hero Tommy DeVito the lone holdover, according to the Associated Press.

If and when Dart takes the field in the regular-season game will depend on his progress and Wilson’s performance.

“I’m always just focused on being the best version of me every day,” Wilson said, according to ESPN. “For me, my mentality is always to be the best in the world. I don’t know anything else other than that. Just having that mentality and helping our football team win, I think that’s the big thing that I’m really highly focused on is elevating our practice, elevating our play, elevating our mentality and having a championship mentality daily."

The Seattle Seahawks traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for QB Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant and two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick. Wilson was released by the Broncos in 2024 and signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after.

In March 2025, he signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Giants.

©2025 Cox Media Group