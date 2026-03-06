EPA announces settlement for $668M cleanup of Seattle’s Lower Duwamish Waterway

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

More than 100 different parties responsible for releasing hazardous substances into the Lower Duwamish Waterway in Seattle have agreed to a settlement with the Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the State of Washington.

According to the EPA, cleanup work for the Lower Duwamish Waterway is estimated to cost $668 million and take at least 10 years to complete. Per the settlement, the Lower Duwamish Waterway Group — consisting of Boeing, the City of Seattle, and King County — agreed to design and perform the cleanup plan for the in-water portion of the Lower Duwamish Waterway Superfund site.

The Lower Duwamish Waterway Superfund site is a five-mile segment of Seattle’s only river, the Duwamish.

“The Duwamish is a vital asset to Seattle and the surrounding community. By lodging this settlement with the court today and seeking public comment, we take a big step toward restoring the Lower Duwamish,” Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Justin Heminger said. “We are proud to play an integral role in negotiating with more than one hundred other parties to achieve this milestone agreement.”

To help fund the required work, the Lower Duwamish Waterway Group will receive approximately $130 million from other responsible parties in addition to roughly $140 million from federal agencies.

EPA identified 41 hazardous substances within the Lower Duwamish Waterway that pose significant risks to the health of Seattle’s population and the environment. Some of the hazardous substances include polychlorinated biphenyls, arsenic, carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, dioxins, and furans.

“This settlement finally ensures full-scale cleanup of the Lower Duwamish Waterway,” EPA Assistant Administrator Jeffrey A. Hall said. “The cost-sharing agreement resulting from negotiations among many parties shows that this Administration will make good on its promise to expedite cleanup of hazardous pollutants while ensuring responsible parties are held accountable and the public is not left with the bill for the cleanup.”

