Enumclaw mudslide tears open home, sweeps man’s bed into yard, police say

An Enumclaw couple suffered broken bones and a third resident was swept into the yard when a mudslide struck their home Thursday, according to Enumclaw Police.

Officers confirmed the slide hit a house in the 47600 block of 284th Avenue East, a property positioned directly beside Pinnacle Peak.

The slope gave way with enough force to tear away half the home.

Officials said debris pushed through the home so quickly that two elderly residents inside were pinned by the mud.

Both were injured, and police said each suffered multiple broken bones.

A third person who had been asleep in another room was carried out of the house when the slide pushed his bed into the front yard.

First responders found him outside after the debris settled.

Police did not release additional details about his injuries but confirmed he survived.

KIRO 7 News has sent a crew to the area to gather more information.

©2025 Cox Media Group