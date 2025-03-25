Enumclaw Middle School evacuated after device was detonated, no reported injuries

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Enumclaw Middle School was evacuated early Tuesday after a small explosive device detonated outside in the school courtyard.

All students and staff have been safely evacuated.

“Students and staff are safe,” Enumclaw Middle School stated. “Law enforcement has confirmed the device that caught fire in the Enumclaw Middle School courtyard was a cell phone battery that caught fire after being thrown to the ground. The fire was immediately extinguished.”

No one on campus suffered any injuries. Law enforcement cleared out the school and is investigating the incident further.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.





