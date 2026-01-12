Enumclaw horse survives bridge collapse, being trapped in muddy creek

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Enumclaw firefighters rescued a horse named Willow after a bridge collapsed underneath her, plunging her into a muddy creek.

It happened on Sunday.

When Willow fell, her body landed, wedged between the bank and a steel beam. This made it difficult for her to breathe.

“Time wasn’t on our side, and she didn’t have long. Everyone jumped in to help,” the fire department shared.

The owner’s veterinarian arrived and helped stabilize Willow, and animal rescue volunteers from the Washington State Animal Response Team set up a rope and harness system to shift her into a better position.

“With a little more encouragement, she had enough spirit left to give it one final, huge effort, and together we pulled her up and over the embankment,” the fire department said.

After about 15 minutes, Willow was able to get to her feet. Rescuers and her veterinarian treated her and slowly moved her to her warm stall. They are optimistic for a full recovery.

