Enumclaw family looks to save flooded ranch as child needs heart transplant

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A family in Enumclaw was hit with a heartbreaking ultimatum recently - pay for their son’s heart transplant, or keep the ranch they use to make a living.

Now, with the ranch underwater amidst record-breaking flooding in Washington, the family is looking for help to try to save both their son’s heart and the ranch that he holds close to it.

Photojournalist Damien Glitch introduces us to the family.

To learn more and help support them, visit: gofundme.com/f/help-save-jayces-heart-and-our-home

