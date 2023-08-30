‘Dog Days of Summer’ over? Get back into it with a dog-only swim event at Wild Waves

Dogs of all sizes are invited to Wild Waves in Federal Way for a special dog-only swim event in September.

‘Wags n’ Waves’ will be hosted on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and will have two locations for the pups at the park.

Hook’s Lagoon will be open for little dogs up to 25 pounds and the Wave Pool will be open for all dogs.

Doggies will also be able to enjoy a Pup-Cup Treat while humans munch on hot dogs available for purchase.

While parking is free, tickets are $15 online or $20 at the gate. Tickets include two dogs per human.

All dogs must be up to date on their vaccinations and rabies shots and must be spayed or neutered.

Every person must sign a waiver as well.

More details can be found at wildwaves.com.

