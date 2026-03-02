Engine forced out of DUI driver’s car in Burien hit-and-run, sheriff says

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a driver was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Burien early Saturday morning.

They were reportedly hit by a driver under the influence near South 124th Street and 8th Avenue South, KCSO said.

Authorities say the suspect ran from the scene but was later arrested and booked into jail, facing charges of vehicular assault while under the influence.

The victim was brought to a local hospital and should be okay, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pictures posted online show that the causing driver’s engine was separated from the car as a result of the crash.

