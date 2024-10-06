Endangered orca pod makes a return to the Puget Sound

ADMIRALTY INLET, Wash. — On Saturday, the endangered J pod made a stop in Puget Sound for the first time since April.

The Orca Network’s Whale Sighting Network confirmed the Southern Resident orca pod was seen between Whidbey Island and the Kitsap Peninsula.

“Puget Sound is a key foraging area for Southern Residents in the fall. They regularly travel into this region pursuing Chum salmon, which make up a large majority of their diet during the fall and early winter,” said Dr. Michael Weiss, Research Director at the Center for Whale Research on San Juan Island. “Southern Resident orca diets consist almost entirely of Chinook and Chum salmon, and declines in salmon runs over past decades are a key factor in the population’s endangered status.”

“Orca Network celebrates October as “Orca Salmon Month” to raise awareness of the importance of the connection between the return of the salmon and the health of our endangered Southern Resident orcas,” said Orca Network President Howard Garrett.

The Bigg’s orca population, which frequents the Puget Sound, is estimated to be at least 500 and the Southern Residents are only 73.

According to the Orca network, the only difference between the two groups is their diet. Southern Residents eat Salmon and Bigg’s orcas eat marine mammals.

Boaters are reminded to keep a 300-foot minimum distance from the Southern Residents.

“All recreational watercraft users are subject to the same rules about how far to stay away from orcas,” said Stephanie Raymond with Orca Network’s Share the Water boater education program, which offers free workshops to recreational watercraft groups. “If you encounter orcas on the water and you aren’t familiar with the differences between Residents and Bigg’s, it is best to assume they are Residents and keep your distance.”

Permitted researchers will be the only boats allowed to be near the Southern Residents while they are in the Puget Sound.









