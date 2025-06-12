End of an era: Redhook to leave Capitol Hill as last Seattle location shuts down

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Redhook Ale Brewery in Capitol Hill is set to close after eight years of operation.

Redhook did not announce a date for the microbrewery’s closure, but is planning to open a new location in the future, according to The Capitol Hill Seattle Blog.

Redhook Brewery leaves Capitol Hill

Tilray acquired the brewery and taproom in an$85 million deal with Anheuser-Buschin 2023. The company has not provided its reasoning for shutting down the Capitol Hill brewery.

“During this transition period, Redhook beer will continue to be brewed and available, ensuring that our loyal customers can still enjoy their favorite brews without interruption,” Tilray said in a statement, according to The Capitol Hill Seattle Blog.

The Capitol Hill Brewlab is the last brewery and pub of the Redhook locations.

The Redhook Brewery is fully capable of producing its own beverages, although Redhook’s ale is primarily bottled and canned in Oregon.

The history of Redhook Ale

Redhook’s founders, Paul Shipman and Gordon Bowker, began their journey in 1981, renovating a transmission shop in Ballard and converting it into a brewery, according to Redhook Brewing.

Redhook later opened a brewery and pub in Fremont, The Trolleyman, in 1987, occupying a historic building that served as a barn for trolley cars until the 1940s.

The Woodinville brewery opened in 1996 as a “state-of-the-art production facility” to keep up with heavy demand for Redhook Ale. A sister brewery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire also opened in 1996, making Redhook the first craft brewery to have a bicoastal operation, according to Redhook.

More than a decade later, in 2017, Redhook Brewlab opened in Seattle’s Capitol Hill. The location was an eight-barrel on-site brewing system with 16 taps.

