Employment Security Department sees rise in unemployment claims from federal layoffs

The Employment Security Department has begun working with recently laid-off federal employees to get them back to work.

On Feb. 21, ESD reported an increase in unemployment claims from federal workers affected by layoffs.

“Thus far in 2025, 650 federal employees have filed unemployment claims compared to 479 at this time last year,” ESD reported.

ESD said that between Feb. 13 and Feb. 18 over 156 claims were filed.

“We are ready to assist federal employees in these trying and uncertain times,” Employment Security Commissioner Cami Feek said. “Whether they are applying for unemployment benefits or need assistance in finding a new job, we’re here to help.”

Federal employees who are stationed in Washington, are current residents stationed outside the state or worked in Washington after their last federal employer will qualify for benefits.

ESD estimates that the state has around 76,000 federal employees with the largest numbers concentrated in Kitsap, King and Pierce counties.

There is priority access for federal employees who are military veterans.

