Emphasis patrols focus on changing driver behavior on this Pierce Co. road

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it’s cracking down on drivers along Canyon Road.

In recent months, KIRO 7 has reported on several fatal and horrific crashes on this stretch of road, caused by speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors.

Deputies say that in February alone, over 1,000 infractions were issued. Those included almost 700 speeding tickets, 5 DUI arrests, and more than a dozen tickets for driving without a seat belt.

“We don’t want to see any more crosses put up on Canyon Road. And the only way to make that stop is to do these emphases and get people to understand that we are taking this seriously and we want them to be safe,” Deputy Carly Cappetto told KIRO 7 last month.

The sheriff’s office says deputies spent more than 494 hours in February on emphasis patrols on Canyon Road, with help from the Bonney Lake Police Department, Fife Police Department, Gig Harbor Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, Puyallup Police Department, Ruston Police Department, Sumner Police Department, and Tacoma Police Department.









©2025 Cox Media Group