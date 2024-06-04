‘Impaired’ driver in deadly wrong-way crash had toddler in vehicle: Two JBLM servicemembers killed

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Three impaired, wrong-way drivers in less than three hours Sunday in Pierce County and one driver is now facing vehicular homicide charges.

Two servicemembers stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord were killed in the first of those wrong-way crashes Sunday morning. It happened on State Route 512 near Canyon Road Exit.

Now we know the woman accused in this crash had her 19-month-old daughter in the car, too.

And we now know the driver works in the medical field. A relative confirmed that she is a certified nursing assistant and we found she works at an agency based in Auburn.

Troopers say she got behind the wheel when she was impaired early Sunday morning on State Route 512, taking the lives of two people serving their country.

The news was still spreading that two servicemen stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord were killed along State Route 512 early Sunday morning, struck by a 23-year-old driver that investigators say was driving drunk. Her 19-month-old daughter in the car, too.

“Her life is over,” said Ryan Wilder, a Puyallup resident. “Her life is over.”

Wilder does not know the woman accused in this deadly crash, didn’t even know it happened until KIRO 7 told him. But he says he knows what it is to be pulled over for driving under the influence and how much damage it can cause.

“At that point, your life changes,” Wilder said. “It’s life changing. Because you have your kids. You have everything. And you’re like why did I do that? You know what I’m saying? Why?”

The driver accused in the SR 512 crash is facing two vehicular homicide charges. A 22-year-old serviceman from Maine survived.

Twenty minutes later, 36-year-old Antonio Moreno was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 near 56th Street in Tacoma when he collided with another vehicle, injuring a passenger. He was charged Monday with vehicular assault.

Then just before 4:30 Sunday morning, a 22-year-old Tacoma man was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-705. He collided with another vehicle. He, too, was arrested for DUI. He and three others were taken to Tacoma General.

Trooper John Dattilo says we need to be prepared in case this happens to us.

“Slow down,” he advised. " If they’re going to hit you. You want to make sure you are going as slow as possible. Get out of the lane that they’re in. Then please call us. Please call 911.”

The young mother remains hospitalized as does another impaired driver.

When she is released, she is to be booked on several charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide.

