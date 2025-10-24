Emerson Elementary in Seattle closed through Monday for flooding

SEATTLE — An elementary school in South Seattle is closed through Monday because of flooding.

According to Emerson Elementary’s principal, Keyunda Wilson, a broken water fountain caused major damage to classrooms, supplies, and materials on the first and second floors of the building.

The school will be closed Friday and Monday while repairs are underway.

Families who have students enrolled in the childcare program will hear directly from the facility, according to the school’s website.

To support student meals, the district’s culinary services team will have sack lunches available for pick up Friday and Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at two locations:

Emerson Elementary (9709 60th Avenue South)

Lake Washington Apartments (9061 Seward Park Avenue South)

Principal Wilson says they are actively putting processes in place to transition students to Old Van Asselt at 7201 Beacon Avenue South in Seattle. A timeline for starting there is still being determined, and updates will be shared soon.

“We understand this situation may cause concern or inconvenience. Please know the health and safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” Principal Wilson shared.

If you have any questions or concerns, email Principal Wilson at: emersonmainoffice@seattleschools.org.

