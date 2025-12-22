Emergency repairs close SR 162 between Orting and South Prairie

ORTING, Wash. — Emergency work to stabilize an embankment on State Route 162 between Orting and South Prairie is underway.

During the week of Dec. 8, WSDOT maintenance crews closed SR 162 twice due to water over the roadway, and now they’re making repairs.

WSDOT says contractor crews will work around the clock to install large boulders and rock to stabilize the embankment between the road and the South Prairie Creek.

During the work, SR 162 will be closed between South Prairie Carbon River Road East and Arline Road East.

Work began at noon on Monday, and the emergency project is expected to last up to two days.

Those living in the area will have access to their homes, but there is no access through the work zone. People living north of the work zone will only be able to reach their homes from the north; those to the south will need to approach from the south.

©2025 Cox Media Group