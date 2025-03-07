Emerald City Comic Con is back! What you need to know

SEATTLE, Wash. — Grab your lightsaber and your droid because Emerald City Comic Con is back!

The annual event has returned to the Seattle Convention Center for another year of shows, celebrity guests, and more.

Organizers say there will be over 400 exhibitors and artists and are promising a bigger autographing and photo op space for 2025, doubling last year’s setup.

When is the event?

The event runs from March 6 through the 9.

How much are tickets?

It varies depending on the day. You can purchase tickets here. The below prices are before fees and taxes:

Thursday: $57

Friday: $78

Saturday: SOLD OUT

Sunday: $78

4-Day Ticket: SOLD OUT

VIP Tickets: SOLD OUT

Artist Alley

Attendees can head to Artist Alley to get up close and personal with a wide variety of creators and artists.

Whether you’re an anime fan, big into board games, looking for posters or rare collectibles—there is something for everyone.

Cosplay Central

Cosplay Central is the place to be for anyone interested in dressing up and getting into character for the event.

Emerald City Comic Con will be offering a series of workshops for people to learn new makeup techniques, handle sewing snafus, and more.

You can view the full event list here.

Panels

The panels offered at Emerald City Comic Con span every fandom imaginable. Whether you’re into comics, video games, anime, or cult classics—there is something you will enjoy.

Panels will run 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. To view the different panels offered this year, click here.

After Dark

The excitement doesn’t stop once the show floor closes.

You can sing your heart out at late-night karaoke and grab drinks with friends at official after parties in the Summit Building.

Friday, March 7 will be the ECCC Inaugural Fantasy Ball and Saturday, March 8 will be the ECCC The End Grunge Prom.

For details, click here.

