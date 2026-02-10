Elon Musk’s AI company xAI expands to Bellevue with new office lease

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) company, is moving to make Bellevue its latest home.

According to city permit filings, xAI has leased a full floor at Lincoln Square South — approximately 25,000 square feet in the heart of downtown Bellevue.

The now vacant floor was previously home to Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. Epic Games has relocated to Key Center, an office tower in Bellevue’s Central Business District.

The AI company was originally founded in Palo Alto, Calif. Musk initially announced in September that xAI would be opening an office in the Puget Sound region.

xAI has open positions available at this location, with salaries ranging from $180,000 to $440,000.

xAI co-founder announces departure

Tony Wu, a co-founder of xAI when it first formed in 2023, announced Tuesday that he’s resigning from the company.

“I resigned from xAI today. This company — and the family we became — will stay with me forever,” Wu wrote on X Tuesday. “I will deeply miss the people, the warrooms, and all those battles we have fought together.”

Wu was among the 12 co-founders, including Musk, who launched xAI in 2023. With his departure, five co-founders have exited the company in less than three years. Co-founders Christian Szegedy, Igor Babuschkin, Kyle Kosic, and Greg Yang have all stepped away from the company.

“It’s time for my next chapter. It is an era with full possibilities: a small team armed with AIs can move mountains and redefine what’s possible,” Wu wrote. “Thank you to the entire xAI family. Onward. And to Elon @elonmusk — thank you for believing in the mission and for the ride of a lifetime.”

xAI merged with SpaceX in a deal valued at $1.25 trillion.

