Elevations of cities and towns in Western Washington

Below are the highest elevations in the points found. It is not an exhaustive list and some locations at and very close to sea level have been omitted. These elevations were taken from Google and Google Maps point estimates, and not checked independently with GPS in the field. There may be errors.
SEATTLE
Beacon Hill: 320’
Ballard: to 150’
Broadview: 472’
Capitol Hill: 420’
Delridge: 220’
Downtown Seattle: to 190’
First Hill: 360’
Fremont: 250’
Green Lake: 180’
Lake City: 200’
Laurelhurst: 180’
Madrona: 350’
Magnolia: 364’
Maple Leaf: 462’
Northgate: 320’
Queen Anne: 472’
Phinney Ridge: 350’
Rainier Valley: 200’
Ravenna: 265’
University District: 230’
West Seattle: to 430’
White Center: 375’
KING COUNTY
Auburn: 90’
Auburn/Lea Hill): 440’
Bellevue/Crossroads: 400’
Bellevue/Downtown: 120’
Bellevue/Eastgate: 460’
Bellevue/Factoria: 85’
Bellevue/Lake Hills: 340’
Bellevue/Wilburton: 200’
Black Diamond: 653’
Buckley: 725’
Burien: 377’
Carnation: 80’
Clyde Hill: 300’
Covington: 390’
Enumclaw: 761’
Fall City: 105’
Des Moines: 300’
Duvall: 89’
Federal Way: 515’
Hobart: 568’
Issaquah: 108’
Issaquah/Grand Ridge: 700-1000’
Issaquah/Talus: 479’
Kent: 45
Kent/East Hill: 416’
Kent/Meridian High School: 380’
Kingsgate: 324’
Kirkland/NE 85th at I-405: 269’
Kirkland/Rose Hill: 417’
Kirkland/Totem Lake: 134’
Lake Forest Park: 69’
Maple Valley: 343’
Medina: 150’
Mercer Island: 338’
Mount Si: 4167’
Newcastle: 561’
Newcastle/Golf Club at Newcastle: 875
Normandy Park: 328’
North Bend: 440’
Novelty Hill/Union Hill: 515’
Preston: 430’
Ravensdale: 623’
Redmond/Town Center: 39’
Redmond/Bridle Trails: 530’
Redmond/Microsoft Campus: 340-370’
Redmond/Redmond Ridge: 570’
Renton: 60’
Renton/East Renton Highlands: 521’
Sammamish: 541’
Sammamish/Sahalee Country Club: 544’
Sea-Tac Airport: 433’
Shoreline: 476’
Skykomish: 928’
Skyway: 420’
Snoqualmie: 427’
Snoqualmie/Snoqualmie Ridge: 900’
Woodinville: 49’
Woodinville/Woodinville High School: 137’
Vashon Island: 381’
PIERCE COUNTY:
TACOMA
Tacoma Convention Center: 72’
Fircrest: 275’
Hillsdale-Fern Hill: 377’
Manitou: 262’
Midland: 400’
ELSEWHERE IN PIERCE COUNTY
Bonney Lake: 574’
Carbonado: 1191
DuPont: 249’
Eatonville: 801’
Edgewood: 354’
Frederickson: 400’
Gig Harbor: 36’
Graham: 610’
Joint Base Lewis-McChord : 322’
Lakebay: 43’
Lakewood: 262
Orting: 190’
Parkland: 377’
Prairie Ridge: 686’
Puyallup/Fairgrounds: 46’
South Hill: 469’
Spanaway: 381
Steilacoom: 75’
Sumner: 75’
University Place: 200’
Wilkeson: 804’
SNOHOMISH COUNTY:
EVERETT
Everett/Everett Memorial Stadium: 82’
Everett/Everett Community College: 118’
Everett/Paine Field: 606’
Everett/Pinehurst: 364’
Everett/Mariner High School: 479’
South Everett Park and Ride: 482’
Ash Way Park and Ride: 472’
ELSEWHERE IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY
Alderwood: 400’
Arlington: 115’Bothell: 130
Brier: 420
Cathcart: 226’
Clearview: 600’
Darrington: 554’
Edmonds/Yost Park: 300’
Gold Bar: 207’
Granite Falls: 407’
Lake Serene: 538’
Lake Stevens: 217’
Lynnwood: 394
Maltby: 397’
Martha Lake: 469’
Mill Creek: 377’
Monroe: 72’
Mountlake Terrace: 456’
Oso: 207’
Smokey Point: 125’
Snohomish: 66’
THURSTON COUNTY
Lacey: 203’
Olympia: 95’
Rainier: 433’
Tenino: 289’
Tumwater: 174’
Yelm: 354
KITSAP COUNTY
Bainbridge Island: 311’
Bremerton: 60’
East Bremerton: 300’
East Port Orchard: 278’
Indianola: 100’
Kingston: 69’
Parkwood: 266’
WHATCOM COUNTY
Acme: 305’
Bellingham/Sunset Square: 170
Blaine: 52’
Deming: 220’
Everson: 85’
Ferndale: 36’
Lynden: 108’
Maple Falls: 646’
Nooksack: 85’
Lake Samish (I-5 above the lake): 300’
Sumas: 43’
SKAGIT COUNTY
Anacortes: 23’
Burlington: 35’
Concrete: 276’
La Conner: 30’
Lyman: 98’
Mount Vernon: 180’
Rockport: 276’
Sedro-Woolley: 56’
ISLAND COUNTY
Camano Island: to 406’
Clinton: to 150’
Coupeville: 75’
Freeland: 115’
Langley: 90’
Midvale Corner: 166’
Oak Harbor 92’
SAN JUAN COUNTY
Eastsound: to 45’
Friday Harbor: to 140’
Mt. Constitution: 2398’
Roche Harbor: to 131’
Shaw Island/Ben Nevis: 357’
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Port Hadlock: to 173’
Port Ludlow: to 341’
Port Townsend: to 265’
CLALLAM COUNTY
Forks: 299’
Joyce: 358’
Port Angeles: to 275’
Sequim: 184’
MASON COUNTY
Shelton: 23’
Skokomish: 40’
LEWIS COUNTY
Centralia: 187’
Chehalis: 243
Morton: 948’
Mossyrock: 656’
Napavine: 459
Packwood: 1053’
Pe Ell: 420’
Randle: 896’
Toledo: 121’
Winlock: 305
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Cosmopolis: to 85’
Elma: 49’
Hoquiam: 30’
McCleary: 276’
Montesano: 66’
