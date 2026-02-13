Elevations of cities and towns in Western Washington

Below are the highest elevations in the points found. It is not an exhaustive list and some locations at and very close to sea level have been omitted. These elevations were taken from Google and Google Maps point estimates, and not checked independently with GPS in the field. There may be errors.

SEATTLE

Beacon Hill: 320’

Ballard: to 150’

Broadview: 472’

Capitol Hill: 420’

Delridge: 220’

Downtown Seattle: to 190’

First Hill: 360’

Fremont: 250’

Green Lake: 180’

Lake City: 200’

Laurelhurst: 180’

Madrona: 350’

Magnolia: 364’

Maple Leaf: 462’

Northgate: 320’

Queen Anne: 472’

Phinney Ridge: 350’

Rainier Valley: 200’

Ravenna: 265’

University District: 230’

West Seattle: to 430’

White Center: 375’

KING COUNTY

Auburn: 90’

Auburn/Lea Hill): 440’

Bellevue/Crossroads: 400’

Bellevue/Downtown: 120’

Bellevue/Eastgate: 460’

Bellevue/Factoria: 85’

Bellevue/Lake Hills: 340’

Bellevue/Wilburton: 200’

Black Diamond: 653’

Buckley: 725’

Burien: 377’

Carnation: 80’

Clyde Hill: 300’

Covington: 390’

Enumclaw: 761’

Fall City: 105’

Des Moines: 300’

Duvall: 89’

Federal Way: 515’

Hobart: 568’

Issaquah: 108’

Issaquah/Grand Ridge: 700-1000’

Issaquah/Talus: 479’

Kent: 45

Kent/East Hill: 416’

Kent/Meridian High School: 380’

Kingsgate: 324’

Kirkland/NE 85th at I-405: 269’

Kirkland/Rose Hill: 417’

Kirkland/Totem Lake: 134’

Lake Forest Park: 69’

Maple Valley: 343’

Medina: 150’

Mercer Island: 338’

Mount Si: 4167’

Newcastle: 561’

Newcastle/Golf Club at Newcastle: 875

Normandy Park: 328’

North Bend: 440’

Novelty Hill/Union Hill: 515’

Preston: 430’

Ravensdale: 623’

Redmond/Town Center: 39’

Redmond/Bridle Trails: 530’

Redmond/Microsoft Campus: 340-370’

Redmond/Redmond Ridge: 570’

Renton: 60’

Renton/East Renton Highlands: 521’

Sammamish: 541’

Sammamish/Sahalee Country Club: 544’

Sea-Tac Airport: 433’

Shoreline: 476’

Skykomish: 928’

Skyway: 420’

Snoqualmie: 427’

Snoqualmie/Snoqualmie Ridge: 900’

Woodinville: 49’

Woodinville/Woodinville High School: 137’

Vashon Island: 381’

PIERCE COUNTY:

TACOMA

Tacoma Convention Center: 72’

Fircrest: 275’

Hillsdale-Fern Hill: 377’

Manitou: 262’

Midland: 400’

ELSEWHERE IN PIERCE COUNTY

Bonney Lake: 574’

Carbonado: 1191

DuPont: 249’

Eatonville: 801’

Edgewood: 354’

Frederickson: 400’

Gig Harbor: 36’

Graham: 610’

Joint Base Lewis-McChord : 322’

Lakebay: 43’

Lakewood: 262

Orting: 190’

Parkland: 377’

Prairie Ridge: 686’

Puyallup/Fairgrounds: 46’

South Hill: 469’

Spanaway: 381

Steilacoom: 75’

Sumner: 75’

University Place: 200’

Wilkeson: 804’

SNOHOMISH COUNTY:

EVERETT

Everett/Everett Memorial Stadium: 82’

Everett/Everett Community College: 118’

Everett/Paine Field: 606’

Everett/Pinehurst: 364’

Everett/Mariner High School: 479’

South Everett Park and Ride: 482’

Ash Way Park and Ride: 472’

ELSEWHERE IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY

Alderwood: 400’

Arlington: 115’Bothell: 130

Brier: 420

Cathcart: 226’

Clearview: 600’

Darrington: 554’

Edmonds/Yost Park: 300’

Gold Bar: 207’

Granite Falls: 407’

Lake Serene: 538’

Lake Stevens: 217’

Lynnwood: 394

Maltby: 397’

Martha Lake: 469’

Mill Creek: 377’

Monroe: 72’

Mountlake Terrace: 456’

Oso: 207’

Smokey Point: 125’

Snohomish: 66’

THURSTON COUNTY

Lacey: 203’

Olympia: 95’

Rainier: 433’

Tenino: 289’

Tumwater: 174’

Yelm: 354

KITSAP COUNTY

Bainbridge Island: 311’

Bremerton: 60’

East Bremerton: 300’

East Port Orchard: 278’

Indianola: 100’

Kingston: 69’

Parkwood: 266’

WHATCOM COUNTY

Acme: 305’

Bellingham/Sunset Square: 170

Blaine: 52’

Deming: 220’

Everson: 85’

Ferndale: 36’

Lynden: 108’

Maple Falls: 646’

Nooksack: 85’

Lake Samish (I-5 above the lake): 300’

Sumas: 43’

SKAGIT COUNTY

Anacortes: 23’

Burlington: 35’

Concrete: 276’

La Conner: 30’

Lyman: 98’

Mount Vernon: 180’

Rockport: 276’

Sedro-Woolley: 56’

ISLAND COUNTY

Camano Island: to 406’

Clinton: to 150’

Coupeville: 75’

Freeland: 115’

Langley: 90’

Midvale Corner: 166’

Oak Harbor 92’

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Eastsound: to 45’

Friday Harbor: to 140’

Mt. Constitution: 2398’

Roche Harbor: to 131’

Shaw Island/Ben Nevis: 357’

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Port Hadlock: to 173’

Port Ludlow: to 341’

Port Townsend: to 265’

CLALLAM COUNTY

Forks: 299’

Joyce: 358’

Port Angeles: to 275’

Sequim: 184’

MASON COUNTY

Shelton: 23’

Skokomish: 40’

LEWIS COUNTY

Centralia: 187’

Chehalis: 243

Morton: 948’

Mossyrock: 656’

Napavine: 459

Packwood: 1053’

Pe Ell: 420’

Randle: 896’

Toledo: 121’

Winlock: 305

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY

Cosmopolis: to 85’

Elma: 49’

Hoquiam: 30’

McCleary: 276’

Montesano: 66’

