Electric vehicle tax credit incentive ends today

Tuesday is the last day to snag an electric vehicle before the federal tax credit expires.

Even without those federal tax credits, state leaders say they still want people to invest in the future, which they believe is electric.

State officials say they will use other funds to push clean energy and increase the number of charging stations across Washington.

The federal tax credit was passed by the Biden administration in 2022.

The incentive is $7,500 for new EVs and $4,000 for used.

Not every electric vehicle is eligible for the incentive. Some electric Jeeps, Rivians, Chevys, and others are excluded.

To see the full list of what you can and can’t use the credit for, click here.

​Experts say that without the tax credit, the demand for EVs will go down. They tell us this could slow manufacturing and ultimately make electric cars more expensive.

Washington got rid of its state tax exemption earlier this year, but officials say they’ll continue the push toward less pollution by using funds from the “Climate Commitment Act” for clean energy and expanding charging stations.

A survey by Cox Automotive shows 65% of people who plan on buying an EV in the next two years still plan to do so even without the tax credit.

It also shows that around 20% of buyers plan on going with a hybrid or traditional gas vehicle instead.

Reports show that people’s top concerns when buying a car are saving money on gas and helping the environment.

In order to take last-minute advantage of this credit, by this evening, you need to have a binding contract and make a payment on an eligible EV, but you do not need to have the keys in hand.

