Election Ballots found outside of mailboxes in Oak Harbor, USPS investigating

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The United States Postal Service is investigating how Election Ballots ended up outside of mailboxes in Oak Harbor.

On Friday, a customer making a stop at the USPS in Oak Harbor came across multiple ballots that were scattered around the ground.

After capturing it on video, the customer took the ballots and handed them to the post office.

The postal service did confirm that the ballots were turned over to them but did not say how many ballots were brought in or where specifically they were discovered.

The USPS said they immediately notified the County Board of Elections and that new ballots were issued to the affected customers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

