Elderly citizens targeted by scam in Mason County, defrauded by over $30K

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office warned its elderly citizens after a scam defrauded the victims $34,500 in one case.

According to deputies, this scam is part of a nationwide trend targeting elderly people. The sheriff’s office shared a description of how the scam works in hopes of preventing future unnecessary financial losses.

First, scammers reportedly place a fake virus on the victim’s computer, possibly from fraudulent email links, prompting the victim to call a fake helpline. The victim is then convinced to withdraw large sums of money to fix some kind of issue, such as computer troubles or a legal emergency, like bailing a family member out of jail.

Then, the scammers will use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft to send a driver to the victim’s home to ‘pick up the package.’ The unsuspecting driver then delivers the large sum of cash to the scammer at a public location, where they can receive the money and leave without a trace.

Mason County Sheriff’s included quick tips on how to protect loved ones from this type of scam and prevent any future monetary losses.

Community members, especially those who are elderly or vulnerable, should be sure to verify emergencies that come through via phone calls, texts, or notifications. Check with family members or ask questions that only a loved one could answer, and resist the urge to act immediately before the information has been confirmed.

The sheriff’s office also reminded people not to send money for any unverified requests. Stay skeptical about what you see online, as scammers are known to impersonate family members and prey on the emotions of their victims. They will also often ask to keep the matter a secret to prevent any verification that might get them found out.

Finally, make sure to report any suspicious activity. Any suspected scams can be reported to the police or the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint or 1-877-FTC-HELP.













©2024 Cox Media Group