Eight Spokane officers, including one K-9 officer, injured during pursuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eight Spokane police officers, including one K-9 officer were injured Friday afternoon during a pursuit with a vehicle police believe was involved in a drive-by shooting.

The suspect driver rammed into the officers’ armored vehicle on West Carlisle Avenue at North Oak Street. Another police vehicle was also hit.

Interim Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren says that the injuries to all of the officers were minor.

Three people in the suspect vehicle were also injured. They were taken into police custody and are at a Spokane area hospital. We do not know their conditions.

