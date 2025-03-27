Edmonds red light camera program begins Friday

EDMONDS, Wash. — The city of Edmonds will launch its red-light camera program at two intersections on Friday.

The city says the goal is to curb speeding and make the area safer.

One camera is installed at the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99. The other is installed at the intersection of 100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way.

For the first 30 days, violators will be issued warnings. Beginning April 28, and driver who is captured failing to stop at a red light or turning right without coming to a complete stop first will be sent a $145 citation.

“These cameras have been proven to be effective in reducing crashes and serious injuries,” said Mayor Mike Rosen on the city’s Instagram page. “We want to stop this behavior in Edmonds before it becomes fatal and ensure our roads are safe for drivers and pedestrians.”

The Edmonds City Council approved the installation of the cameras in June 2024.

Between 2020 and 2022, the two intersections saw more than a dozen crashes.

The new red-light cameras aren’t the only ones in Edmonds.

The city also automated speed cameras in the following school zones:

Chase Lake Elementary

Edmonds Woodway High School

Scriber Lake High School

Westgate Elementary









