Edmonds to launch additional red-light cameras

EDMONDS, Wash. — The City of Edmonds will launch two additional red-light cameras next week, according to a social post by the Edmonds Police Department (EPD) on Tuesday.

The cameras will be activated on March 28 at the intersections of 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99 and 100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way/Highway 104, said EPD.

On 3/28/25, the City of Edmonds will launch automated camera enforcement systems at two intersections to change driver behavior, curb reckless speeding at two high-risk locations across the city, and make streets safer. For the first 30 days, violators will be issued warnings. pic.twitter.com/sGBKbAo4Yy — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) March 25, 2025

“These cameras have been proven to be effective in reducing crashes and serious injuries,” said Mayor Mike Rosen. “We want to stop this behavior in Edmonds before it becomes fatal and ensure our roads are safe for drivers and pedestrians.”

After a 30-day warning period, tickets for $145 will be issued for red-light violations. Warnings will begin on March 28, and citations will start on April 28.

Edmonds also has a series of speed cameras in school zones:

Chase Lake Elementary

Edmonds Woodway High School

Scriber Lake High School

Westgate Elementary

They are only on and recording during targeted school hours – short periods of time before and after classes when students and parents are most active.

Warning lights will flash when the cameras are active.

If you’re caught speeding in a school zone, the fine is $130.





