Local

Edmonds school zone speed cameras to be activated next week

By KIRO 7 News Staff

School zone

By KIRO 7 News Staff

EDMONDS, Wash. — If you drive through Edmonds, you may want to slow down.

School zone speed cameras are about to be activated again.

Currently, cameras are only at a handful of elementary and high schools:

  • Chase Lake Elementary
  • Edmonds Woodway High School
  • Scriber Lake High School
  • Westgate Elementary

The cameras will go live again when school starts on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

They are only on and recording during targeted school hours – short periods of time before and after classes when students and parents are most active.

Warning lights will flash when the cameras are active.

If you’re caught speeding in a school zone, the fine is $130.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read