Edmonds school zone speed cameras to be activated next week

EDMONDS, Wash. — If you drive through Edmonds, you may want to slow down.
School zone speed cameras are about to be activated again.
Currently, cameras are only at a handful of elementary and high schools:
- Chase Lake Elementary
- Edmonds Woodway High School
- Scriber Lake High School
- Westgate Elementary
The cameras will go live again when school starts on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
They are only on and recording during targeted school hours – short periods of time before and after classes when students and parents are most active.
Warning lights will flash when the cameras are active.
If you’re caught speeding in a school zone, the fine is $130.
©2024 Cox Media Group