Edmonds school zone speed cameras to be activated next week

EDMONDS, Wash. — If you drive through Edmonds, you may want to slow down.

School zone speed cameras are about to be activated again.

Currently, cameras are only at a handful of elementary and high schools:

Chase Lake Elementary

Edmonds Woodway High School

Scriber Lake High School

Westgate Elementary

The cameras will go live again when school starts on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

They are only on and recording during targeted school hours – short periods of time before and after classes when students and parents are most active.

Warning lights will flash when the cameras are active.

If you’re caught speeding in a school zone, the fine is $130.

