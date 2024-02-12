Police arrest possible car thieves who barged into Edmonds home

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police say they have multiple people in custody after they ran out of a stolen car and into an innocent person’s home Saturday night.

The home was in the 8700 Block of Main Street. The homeowners were safe, but police still closed Main Street to investigate.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man from Spanaway, a 45-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old woman. The two women were from Lakewood.

The 28 and 45-year-olds face charges of residential burglary and resisting arrest. The other woman is being investigated for residential burglary. Police say she is also the primary suspect in a car theft.

The stolen car was taken for evidence by police. Officials say the suspects might face more charges for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Nobody was injured during the incident and no weapons were found.

Two suspects are in custody for multiple offenses. The road will be opening and many officers clearing the scene. A 3rd female suspect, possibly wearing all black, last seen near 209/88pl. Please call 911 if you see anyone or anything suspicious. More info on incident tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9G0UmDqO4n — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) February 11, 2024

























