Edmonds PD, SWAT crew serve ‘narcotics-related’ search warrant

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police worked alongside a regional SWAT team to serve a “narcotics-related” search warrant early Wednesday morning.

According to the Edmonds Police Department (EPD), police were serving the search warrant at an apartment complex along 236th Street as part of a local police operation in response to ongoing complaints of criminal activity at this location.

EPD SWAT personnel and vehicles were on the scene, along with EPD’s Problem Solving Emphasis Team, which is the lead investigator in this investigation.

As of 6:22 a.m., Edmonds PD confirmed that the suspects are in custody. Police will remain on scene for additional investigation.

