Edmonds high school graduate becomes first American to win Young Cheesemonger of the Year

An Edmonds-Woodway High School graduate just made cheese history.

Hanna Lee, 28, became the first American ever to win the Young Cheesemonger of the Year competition at the World Cheese Awards in Bern, Switzerland, the Academy of Cheese announced. MyEdmondsNews reported that Lee is a graduate of Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Lee, who works at Uplands Cheese Company in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, beat out five other finalists from around the world in what judges described as the closest and most technically impressive final in the competition’s history.

“The highest level we’ve ever seen,” said Andy Swinscoe of The Courtyard Dairy, one of the judges, according to the Academy of Cheese, noting how incredibly difficult it was to separate the finalists.

A ‘genius’ pairing sealed the win

The competition took place over an intense three-hour final inside Festhalle Bern, with an audience of World Cheese Award judges, international cheesemakers, and industry leaders watching as the six finalists faced five rounds designed to test technical mastery, sensory skill, product knowledge, and creativity, according to the Academy of Cheese.

Lee’s winning performance included a pairing that drew audible whispers of approval from the crowd: Colston Bassett Blue Stilton with speculoos cookie butter spread on Peter’s Yard sourdough crackers.

Judges called it “genius,” “unexpected,” and “perfectly balanced,” the Academy of Cheese reported.

Lee was put forward for the competition by Cheese State University and sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Global competition came down to the narrowest margins

Lee edged out a field of talented young cheesemongers from five countries:

Cián Ó Cinnéide (Ireland), Neal’s Yard Dairy, London, claimed runner-up

(Ireland), Neal’s Yard Dairy, London, claimed runner-up Emma Cachau (France), Fromagerie Chataigner, Paris

(France), Fromagerie Chataigner, Paris Tori McDonald (Ireland), Mellis Cheese, Edinburgh

(Ireland), Mellis Cheese, Edinburgh Magdalena Gruber (Austria), Hotel Mühltaler, Salzburg

(Austria), Hotel Mühltaler, Salzburg Harry English (UK), La Fromagerie, Marylebone

The finalists were tested on everything from cheese identification to perfect pairings, using the Academy of Cheese’s Structured Approach to Tasting framework. They examined aromas, flavors, textures, and rinds while racing the clock and their own nerves.

A milestone for American cheese

Lee’s victory marks a milestone for the American cheese community, which has seen explosive growth in artisan and farmstead cheese production over the past two decades but had never claimed the Young Cheesemonger title.

Uplands Cheese Company, where Lee works, is known for producing Pleasant Ridge Reserve, one of the most awarded cheeses in American history.

The World Cheese Awards is one of the largest and most prestigious cheese competitions in the world, bringing together thousands of entries from dozens of countries each year.

