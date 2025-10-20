Edgewater Bridge construction may slow traffic this week in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — A heads up for those who live or work in the Everett area.

Construction on the Edgewater Bridge, which connects the city to Mukilteo, could cause some slowdowns for your commute this week.

The city says crews will receive massive concrete girders on Monday and Tuesday, and they have to be delivered slowly and carefully.

The girders are the main horizontal beams that will support the bridge deck and the cars that drive over it.

Delivery could begin as early as 5 a.m. on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

Some parking may be impacted on Glenwood Avenue for temporary storage of the girders. Any impacted parking areas will be signed at least 72 hours in advance.

“Because this is a slow, painstaking process, the contractor may need to work past 5 p.m. on these two dates, but they will conclude work within the City’s noise ordinance,” a news release stated.

The project is still on schedule to open to traffic in early 2026.

“While it may not seem like there has been a lot of activity on the construction site recently, crews have been working diligently constructing the new bridge substructure, work which is not always visible outside of the construction area,” the city shared.

