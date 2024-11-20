Eastside Fire & Rescue puts out three generator fires

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Eastside Fire & Rescue says it’s responded to three generator-related fires Wednesday.

With thousands experiencing power outages as a result of Tuesday’s bomb cyclone, the department is reminding the public to do the following:

-Keep your generator outside and fuel it outdoors.

-Do not store fuel for your generator inside your house.

-Before refueling your generator, make sure to turn it off and let it cool down.

-Before refueling the generator, turn it off and let it cool down. pic.twitter.com/GdNLQ4KdFp — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) November 20, 2024

