Local

Eastside Fire & Rescue puts out three generator fires

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Generator-related fire in King County

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Eastside Fire & Rescue says it’s responded to three generator-related fires Wednesday.

With thousands experiencing power outages as a result of Tuesday’s bomb cyclone, the department is reminding the public to do the following:

-Keep your generator outside and fuel it outdoors.

-Do not store fuel for your generator inside your house.

-Before refueling your generator, make sure to turn it off and let it cool down.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read