Eastbound SR 18 blocked at Green River near Auburn after semi hits bridge

AUBURN, Wash. — The eastbound lanes of State Route 18 are blocked near Auburn after a semi rolled over after hitting a bridge.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash is near the Green River.

The crash was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was hurt.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash at Southeast Auburn-Black Diamond Road.

Drivers should avoid the area.

The semitruck is the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Eastbound SR 18 is blocked after a semi hit a bridge at Green River. Traffic is being diverted around this collision at Auburn/Black Diamond Road. Please avoid this route. https://t.co/GK8aMs4WgK — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 19, 2024









