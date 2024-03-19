Eastbound SR 18 blocked at Green River near Auburn after semi hits bridge

AUBURN, Wash. — The eastbound lanes of State Route 18 are blocked near Auburn after a semi rolled over after hitting a bridge.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash is near the Green River.
The crash was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.
No one was hurt.
Traffic is being diverted around the crash at Southeast Auburn-Black Diamond Road.
Drivers should avoid the area.
The semitruck is the only vehicle involved in the crash.
