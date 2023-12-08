Eastbound I-90 closed at Snoqualmie Pass after multiple spinouts and collisions

Snow is coming down hard over Snoqualmie Pass, resulting in multiple spinouts in collisions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 3:46 p.m., WSDOT sent an alert they were closing eastbound Interstate 90 to traffic due to the snow and slush.

The interstate is closed at milepost 47, five miles west of the summit near Denny Creek.

At this time, westbound remains open with traction tires required, vehicles over 10,000 GVW chains required.

Oversized vehicles are prohibited from milepost 56, five miles east of the summit near Gold Creek.

Snoqualmie: Snowing hard - The roadway is bare & wet with snow & slush in places.

Eastbound: I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is closed to eastbound traffic at MP 47 five miles west of summit near Denny Creek due to multiple spinou

