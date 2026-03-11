Westbound I-90 closed for spinouts near Easton

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Eastbound I-90 is back open, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

It was closed this afternoon at milepost 34 near North Bend because of spinouts.

Westbound lanes remain closed at milepost 70 near Easton.

There is also no estimated time to clear the roadway.

For travelers on US 2, chains are required in both directions.

KIRO 7’s meteorologists have called for a Pinpoint Alert Day Wednesday, as the mountain passes could get between two to four feet of snow over the next 24 hours.

WSDOT says to expect challenging travel on I-90/Snoqualmie Pass for the next several days because of snow, ice and slush.

WSP is doing chain enforcement eastbound at MP 47 and westbound at MP 56. pic.twitter.com/Nll6xBTyL5 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 11, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

