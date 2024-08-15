Earthquake simulator plans to shake things up in Marysville

MARYSVILLE - — Have you ever wondered what a big earthquake feels like? The world’s largest mobile earthquake simulator can give you some insight.

‘The Big Shaker’ is headed to the Delta Plaza in Marysville on August 29.

The simulator is capable of recreating magnitudes up to 8.0.

Earthquake experts including the Washington Emergency Management Division and Pacific Northwest Seismic Network will be in attendance to teach people how to prepare for an earthquake.

The Center for Independence will have information specifically tailored for people with disabilities.

The free event takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

