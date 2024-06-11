E-bikes to be allowed on paved King County trails

KING COUNTY, Wash. — If you ride e-bikes or scooters, you have a new place to take in King County: paved county trails.

The Seattle Times reports the King County Council approved the change last week.

It’s not common knowledge, but currently, electric bikes are banned.

At the end of the month, the bikes will be allowed on 175 miles of regional trails.

A speed limit of 15 mph will apply.

The bikes and scooters are still banned on the central segment of the East Lake Sammamish Trail and a portion of the Lake to Sound Trail between Renton and Des Moines.

