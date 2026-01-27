The e-bike you bought your child might not be legal

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

I think most of us have a good idea of what an electric bicycle is. You power it yourself, but can get a boost from the motor to help you up hills. But today’s e-bikes are more like motorcycles, and the legislature wants to rein them in.

The e-bike you just bought for your child is likely illegal, and you might not know it. If it doesn’t have pedals, it is most certainly illegal and isn’t considered an e-bike under current rules. If the legislature has its way, that pedal-less bike could soon be considered a motorcycle, requiring driver’s ed, a license, and maybe insurance.

You’ve probably seen kids in your neighborhood screaming around on these bikes. On the sidewalks. On the streets. No helmets. It’s dangerous, and many parents don’t know the rules or the hazards.

The regulations on these bikes have not kept up with the new technology. Under current rules, Class 1 e-bikes must have pedals and cannot go over 20 miles an hour. Class 2 has throttle assist with a max of 20 miles per hour. Class 3 must have pedals, with a max of 28 miles per hour. Only people over 16 can ride Class 3 bikes. The max battery strength for all is 750 watts.

The legislature wants to create a work group to update the regulations and better define what an e-bike is and isn’t.

Steven Ellis represents the Association of Washington Cities, which testified in favor of the idea in the House Transportation Committee.

“This is not an attempt to undercut adoption of electric bicycles,” he said. “It’s not an attempt to criminalize kids. The intent behind this bill is to provide clarity so that cities can take steps to make sure that these vehicles are operated safely and that no one gets hurt.”

The House and Senate are considering bills that would redefine e-bikes, saying they can only go 20 miles an hour, must have pedals, and have no more than a 750-watt battery.

Bikes not meeting those requirements would be considered e-motorcycles. The work group would then define who can or cannot ride them, what training they must undergo, and whether to require licenses. That work group will have findings ready for the legislature for the 2027 session.

Chris Mendoza is a daily bike rider. He testified that the e-bikes he sees now are too dangerous to share paths with others.

“E-bikes, more powerful ones, are zigzagging their way in and out of traffic on the trail,” he said. “Strollers, toddlers, dog walkers, pedestrians, (it’s becoming) extremely dangerous.”

Clare Goodrich was seriously injured while riding an e-bike with a friend. The Kirkland high school student testified that they lost it when the bike accelerated quickly.

“At this age, I was completely unaware of the dangers e-bikes can bring,” she said. “I was uneducated on how the speed of an e-bike can quickly lead to loss of control.”

No one testified against the idea in the House hearing.

But I know these powerful bikes are super popular with young kids, and they will not like these potential rule changes.

But it’s a good reminder for parents to make sure they know the current rules when buying a new bike for their kids. Just remember, if it doesn’t have pedals, you shouldn’t buy it.

