Duo arrested for dealing narcotics across King County

BURIEN — On Tuesday, May 21st, Burien Police Department and Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET) detectives arrested two individuals who were reportedly distributing narcotics in Burien, near City Hall and the District Court parking lot.

According to deputies, an investigation revealed that the two individuals were regularly delivering narcotics across King County, including White Center, Shoreline, and SeaTac. Search warrants were served in Lynnwood and Edmonds at a residence next to Maplewood Middle School.

An estimated street value of $600,000 worth of narcotics was recovered, including meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and fraudulent Xanax bars. Over $60,000 in drug proceeds was also seized.

Both suspects were booked on narcotics-related charges.

