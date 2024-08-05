Dump truck rollover crash in Enumclaw, three needed extraction

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — On Friday, Enumclaw Fire answered a call about a rollover crash near the intersection of 212th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 400th Street.

When crews arrived they found a SUV and a dump truck involved in the crash with three people trapped.

The crash broke a nearby power pole and power lines.

The dump truck flipped onto its side, causing a spill of diesel and hydraulic fluid, requiring the crash to be treated as a hazmat response.

Rollover crash in Enumclaw (Enumclaw Fire Department)

Puget Sound energy had to de-energize the power lines before those people trapped could be extracted.

Additional crews were called to assist with the spill and help extract those trapped.

Once they were taken out, they were treated for their injuries and taken to the hospital for medical care.

All the people transported were listed in stable condition.

