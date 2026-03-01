DUI driver going over twice the speed limit leads deputies on chase in Olympia, sheriff says

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) compoundsays a driver under the influence was clocked going 96 miles per hour in a 35 zone on February 16.

At around 8:15 p.m., deputies attempted to pull the car over in the East Olympia area, but the driver sped off.

The driver then pulled into an area known to authorities as a drug compound, got out of the car, and tried to run, TSCO said.

A K9 named Asher was sent in and stopped the suspect before deputies were able to get him into handcuffs.

The Thurston Sheriff says the suspect inadvertently kicked the K9 when he was being detained.

Deputies found a large amount of drugs in the suspect’s car and he was booked into the Thurston County Jail facing charges of DUI, attempting to elude, and possession of drug paraphernalia, TCSO said.

