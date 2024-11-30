Drunk driver crashes into Tacoma family’s property and drives off, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — A drunk driver crashed into a Tacoma family’s property, just hours after Thanksgiving, and drove off, police said.

On Friday, just after 3 a.m., police said a drunk driver crashed into a fence on 96th Street South in Tacoma, near Ainsworth Avenue South.

Detectives said the teen drove away after he had told the family that he did not have insurance.

The family shared photos with KIRO 7 News capturing the aftermath of the wreck.

The blue Chevrolet Silverado had significant damage to its front right bumper and tire.

When the family came outside, they said the driver was slurring his words and aggressive.

“The guy is just sitting there revving on the gas, trying to come forward. He doesn’t even throw it in reverse as if he’s going to keep going into the house,” said Devontae Johnson. “He was so far gone that he was going to keep going. It’s terrifying. If it wasn’t for this fence or this pole right here, he would’ve crashed into the house.”

“BuzzBallz fell out of the driver’s door when he jumped out of the vehicle. We knew that he was drinking alcohol. He was slurring his words, getting very aggressive and angry,” he added.

Johnson shared video with KIRO 7 News capturing the teen driving southbound on 96th Street South after the family had called 911.

“Terrifying. He could’ve pulled off and hit somebody else or crashed into somebody else’s yard,” he shared.

Johnson told KIRO 7 News that Friday’s morning crash is part of a bigger issue on 96th Street South, which he said is notorious for speeding.

“Absolutely terrified. Pulling out of the driveway is risking my life every day,” he said. “I don’t feel comfortable with her (daughter) coming into the front yard and playing or drawing chalk on the sidewalk like every kid should. We can’t do that because I’m now in fear that someone is going to crash in the front yard.”

According to Washington State Patrol, troopers are on high alert this holiday season due to the rise of drunk drivers on the road. The agency will have additional troopers patrolling on November 29th and the 30th as well as several days beginning on December 5th.

“We see three or four arrests per crew every weekend, depending on the area, at least here in Pierce County, but on a holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas time or New Year’s Day, we see a lot more. We see a trooper getting at least one arrest every night, maybe two. It becomes a lot more common, said Trooper John Dattilo, public information officer for WSP.

Johnson said he is urging people to drive carefully as his family searches for help and answers.

“It’s insane. It’s the holidays. People are going to drink, but at the same time, people should be aware what they’re doing. If you’re going to go out and drink, make sure you have someone with you who can take you to do that or stay there. Take a taxi. Find other alternatives than drinking and driving and causing accidents like this and risking people’s lives.”

Johnson said the driver’s truck had a Texas license plate that showed AZ-ONE.

If you have any details about the vehicle, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

