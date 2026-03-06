‘Drunk’ 20-year-old caught ‘blue-handed’ tagging south Seattle bridge

SEATTLE — A 20-year-old allegedly ran from police when they confronted him for tagging a bridge in south Seattle early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a Seattle police officer on patrol spotted someone vandalizing the lower West Marginal Way South bridge at South Cloverdale Street.

When that officer approached the tagger, he ran off.

The officer caught up with the suspect and arrested him. During the suspect’s arrest, the officer saw “light blue paint residue [on his hands] which appeared to be consistent with the fresh graffiti found under the bridge.”

Police say the suspect appeared intoxicated and had trouble balancing while he was walking. He was also found with a bottle of Fireball whiskey.

Officers also found a knife on the man. The 20-year-old is apparently “known to law enforcement for violent offenses,” SPD said.

He was booked into King County Jail for property destruction, obstructing a public officer, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

